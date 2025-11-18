DSWD intensifies efforts on recovery support for Uwan affected families in Ilocos Region

360 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has intensified its efforts on the recovery of families affected by Typhoon Uwan, ensuring that their communities receive the much-needed government support to rebuild their homes and reclaim their sources of livelihood.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian on Monday (November 17) visited the provinces of Pangasinan and La Union to assess the situation in Uwan-ravaged areas and determine other forms of assistance needed by the affected families.

The DSWD chief’s visit to Region 1 (Ilocos) is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to ensure that all storm-affected communities are provided with adequate and sustained aid to help them recover.

“Una pinapunta kami ng mga Pangulo sa mga disaster stricken areas of north: so Pangasinan, La Union and nakita namin na marami pa talaga kailangan gawin. Yung instruction ng Pangulo na immediate response: pagkain, financial assistance, nagsisimula na mula sa hanay ng DSWD at ng iba pang ahensya,” Secretary Gatchalian said in a media interview in La Union.

In his visit to La Union barangays affected by the storm surge caused by Uwan, Secretary Gatchalian stressed the importance of sustaining aid as communities transition toward rehabilitation.

Secretary Gatchalian said that the DSWD is working closely with local government units (LGUs) to make sure all affected families and individuals receive the much-needed government assistance.

“And lagi ding sinasabi ng Pangulo, sa mabilis na panahon dapat yung emergency cash transfer para mabigyan natin yung mga apektadong pamilya na may damage or partially damage or totally damaged na mga tahanan ng kapangyarihan na makapag-pasya kung ano ba yung kailangan nila, gamot ba yan, may pambili sila, importante na may laman ang kanilang mga bulsa,” the DSWD chief pointed out.

Secretary Gatchalian said the DSWD Field Offices (FOs) have been closely coordinating with their respective LGUs for the sustained supply of relief items and to facilitate the payout of the emergency cash transfer (ECT) to help in the recovery phase of the affected families.

In La Union, Secretary Gatchalian and the DSWD FO 1 – Ilocos Region led the distribution of family food packs (FFPs) and Php5,265 in ECT assistance to 352 families from Barangays San Agustin and Poro.

“These provisions of food packs and emergency cash transfer give immediate support to families as they start repairing their homes and recovering their sources of livelihood,” Secretary Gatchalian said.

The DSWD chief was accompanied by several Cabinet secretaries in Monday’s visit to typhoon-affected areas as part of the whole-of-government approach to disaster response. They include Special Assistant to the President (SAP) Antonio Lagdameo Jr., Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, and Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling.

Secretary Gatchalian and the other Cabinet members inspected the coastal areas severely affected by the storm surge and met with LGU officials to discuss the ongoing relief operations and long-term recovery planning, including efforts to move vulnerable families to safer areas. (KI)