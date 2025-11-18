Home>News>Provincial>DSWD intensifies efforts on recovery support for Uwan affected families in Ilocos Region
Provincial

DSWD intensifies efforts on recovery support for Uwan affected families in Ilocos Region

Journal Online3
DSWD Logo 2 - Official

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has intensified its efforts on the recovery of families affected by Typhoon Uwan, ensuring that their communities receive the much-needed government support to rebuild their homes and reclaim their sources of livelihood.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian on Monday (November 17) visited the provinces of Pangasinan and La Union to assess the situation in Uwan-ravaged areas and determine other forms of assistance needed by the affected families.

The DSWD chief’s visit to Region 1 (Ilocos) is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to ensure that all storm-affected communities are provided with adequate and sustained aid to help them recover.

“Una pinapunta kami ng mga Pangulo sa mga disaster stricken areas of north: so Pangasinan, La Union and nakita namin na marami pa talaga kailangan gawin. Yung instruction ng Pangulo na immediate response: pagkain, financial assistance, nagsisimula na mula sa hanay ng DSWD at ng iba pang ahensya,” Secretary Gatchalian said in a media interview in La Union.

In his visit to La Union barangays affected by the storm surge caused by Uwan, Secretary Gatchalian stressed the importance of sustaining aid as communities transition toward rehabilitation.

Secretary Gatchalian said that the DSWD is working closely with local government units (LGUs) to make sure all affected families and individuals receive the much-needed government assistance.

“And lagi ding sinasabi ng Pangulo, sa mabilis na panahon dapat yung emergency cash transfer para mabigyan natin yung mga apektadong pamilya na may damage or partially damage or totally damaged na mga tahanan ng kapangyarihan na makapag-pasya kung ano ba yung kailangan nila, gamot ba yan, may pambili sila, importante na may laman ang kanilang mga bulsa,” the DSWD chief pointed out.

Secretary Gatchalian said the DSWD Field Offices (FOs) have been closely coordinating with their respective LGUs for the sustained supply of relief items and to facilitate the payout of the emergency cash transfer (ECT) to help in the recovery phase of the affected families.

In La Union, Secretary Gatchalian and the DSWD FO 1 – Ilocos Region led the distribution of family food packs (FFPs) and Php5,265 in ECT assistance to 352 families from Barangays San Agustin and Poro.

“These provisions of food packs and emergency cash transfer give immediate support to families as they start repairing their homes and recovering their sources of livelihood,” Secretary Gatchalian said.

The DSWD chief was accompanied by several Cabinet secretaries in Monday’s visit to typhoon-affected areas as part of the whole-of-government approach to disaster response. They include Special Assistant to the President (SAP) Antonio Lagdameo Jr., Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, and Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling.

Secretary Gatchalian and the other Cabinet members inspected the coastal areas severely affected by the storm surge and met with LGU officials to discuss the ongoing relief operations and long-term recovery planning, including efforts to move vulnerable families to safer areas. (KI)

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

Related Articles

Miscellaneous

DSWD, development partners join hands to curb child marriage

Journal Online
The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is working with the members of the newly created Committee on Child
Sibol: the New SLP
DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian (2nd from left), joined by (from left to right) SM Foundation Incorporated Executive Director Deborah Sy, Pasay City Mayor Imelda Calixto-Rubiano, and SM Supermalls President Steven Tan, leads the ribbon cutting for the official launch of the new and improved Sustainable Livelihood Program on Friday, (May 26), at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall.
Nation

DSWD launches new, improved Sustainable Livelihood Program

Journal Online
The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) launched the new and improved Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) to ensure that
Miscellaneous

DSWD, partners gear up for 2026 implementation of anti-hunger, poverty programs

Journal Online
The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), as the lead agency of the Enhanced Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty
Miscellaneous

DSWD’s Thursday Media forum tackles updates on Kanlaon response, digital initiatives, handling of children in conflict with the law

Journal Online
Three senior officials of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) faced reporters during the agency’s Thursday Media Forum