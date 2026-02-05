DSWD intensifies response measures in Mindanao, Visayas as TS ‘Basyang’ gains strength

332 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) intensified its disaster preparedness and response operations as Tropical Storm (TS) Basyang continues to move west southwestward toward Eastern Mindanao, bringing heavy rains, strong winds, and potential coastal flooding to some parts of the Visayas and Mindanao.

In the latest Disaster Response Operations Management, Information and Communication (DROMIC) report on Thursday (February 5), TS Basyang was located 440 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

Weather authorities warned that heavy rainfall, strong winds, and possible storm surge will affect wide areas of Mindanao, the Visayas, and portions of Luzon over the next several days.

Initial reports indicate that 1,167 families or 1,685 individuals in Kinoguitan, Misamis Oriental are affected by the effects of the storm.

In anticipation of the storm’s impact in the region, the DSWD Field Office (FO) 10 – Northern Mindanao raised its alert status and activated round-the-clock monitoring of weather advisories and field reports.

Quick Response Teams (QRT) and specialized disaster response vehicles are now on standby, while food and non-food items have been strategically positioned to ensure rapid assistance to affected communities.

Standby funds amounting to Php3 million are available at the DSWD’s FO 10 to support ongoing and potential relief operations.

At the same time, 224,451 boxes of family food packs (FFPs) have been prepositioned, complementing other food and non-food items (NFNIs) ready for distribution.

“Our priority is to make sure that families affected receive timely support and that local response mechanisms are fully backed by national resources. We have already mobilized our field offices to closely coordinate with local government units and to ensure that relief supplies are ready for immediate deployment,” Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the DSWD’s Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) said on Thursday (February 5).

To further assist affected individuals, the DSWD’s FO 10 distributed ready-to-eat-food (RTEF) boxes to stranded passengers at the Port of Ozamiz City, for immediate relief to those affected by travel disruptions.

“We are closely monitoring the movement of Tropical Storm Basyang and the risks it poses, particularly flooding and storm surge in vulnerable coastal communities. The DSWD remains proactive in its response to ensure that no families are left without support during the storm,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao pointed out.

The DRMG official also said that other DSWD FOs are likewise on alert and closely monitoring TS Basyang and ready to respond.

Following the advisory from PAGASA for possible heavy rainfall, the DSWD urged the public to remain vigilant, follow advisories from local authorities, and cooperate with preemptive evacuation and safety measures as TS Basyang is expected to affect more areas in the Southern and Central areas of the country. (KI)