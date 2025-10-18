DSWD, JJWC push for stronger protection, rehab of kids thru Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act

416 SHARES Share Tweet

The Juvenile Justice and Welfare Council (JJWC), an attached agency of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), has reaffirmed its commitment to uphold the rights and welfare of children through the effective implementation of the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act (JJWA) of 2006, now nearing its 20th year.

“Ang layunin talaga ng batas ay bigyan ng proteksyon ang mga batang nag-commit ng crime o naglabag ng batas habang dumadaan sila sa ating justice system. Gusto nitong makuha ang accountability ng mga bata, pero sa paraan na makabata at sensitibo sa kanila,” JJWC Executuve Director Tricia Clare Oco said on Saturday (October 18) over DZMM’s Teleradyo program, ‘Serbisyong DSWD for Every Juan!’

Under the law, a child 15 years of age or under at the time of the commission of the offense shall be exempt from criminal liability. However, the child shall be subjected to an intervention program, according to Director Oco.

A child above 15 years but below 18 years of age shall likewise be exempt from criminal liability and be subjected to an intervention program, unless he/she has acted with discernment, in which case, such child shall be subjected to the appropriate proceedings.

At present, there are 118 operational Bahay Pag-asa centers nationwide that provide care and rehabilitation for children in conflict with the law (CICL) according to the council’s executive director.

However, Director Oco said many local government units (LGUs) still struggle with limited capacity and resources.

Director Oco explained that JJWC and the DSWD are pushing for the establishment of more regional rehabilitation centers, including for girls, who have increasingly becoming nvolved in offenses in recent years.

“Dati halos lahat ng children in conflict with the law ay lalaki, pero ngayon dumarami na rin ang mga batang babae. Kaya target namin na magkaroon ng regional Bahay Pag-asa na direktang pamamahalaan ng DSWD,” the JJWC executive director told the program anchors.

Despite these challenges, the JJWC executive director said many CICLs have successfully turned their lives around.

“Marami po tayong success stories. May naging manager ng isang business, naging kawani ng gobyerno, naging business person. May iba naging teacher,” Director Oco said.

As the JJWA turns 20 next year, the JJWC continues to strengthen coordination among government agencies and LGUs to ensure that the country’s justice system remains child-centered and child-sensitive.

The ‘Serbisyong DSWD for Every Juan’ airs every Saturday from 11 am to 12 noon over DZMM Radyo 630 and is anchored by veteran broadcaster Alvin Elchico and cohosted by Jet Guevara of the DSWD’s Public Relations Service (PRS). (YADP)