DSWD, JJWC strengthen advocacy for Juvenile Justice Welfare Act on 18th year of enactment

388 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its attached agency Juvenile Justice and Welfare Council (JJWC), celebrates the 18th Anniversary of the enactment of Republic Act 9344 or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act (JJWA) at the Luxent Hotel in Quezon City on Monday (May 20).

With the theme, “Sa Bagong Pilipinas, Bawat Bata May Pag-Asa! Sa Juvenile Justice Law, Bawat Bata may Pagkakataong Magbago,” the JJWA aims to strengthen its efforts to continuously increase awareness of beneficiaries, stakeholders, duty-bearers, and the general public on the law and its implementation of the JJWA.

Leading the event were DSWD Undersecretary for International Affairs, and Attached and Supervised Agencies (ASAs) Emmeline Aglipay Villar, Asst. Secretary for International Affairs, and ASAs Elaine F. Fallarcuna, JJWC Executive Director Atty. Tricia Clare A. Oco, and representatives from partner agencies.