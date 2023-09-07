DSWD joins 3rd quarter nationwide simultaneous earthquake drill

222 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) participated in the 3rd Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED) 2023 held at the Central Office in Quezon City on Thursday, September 7.

During the NSED, DSWD officials and employees performed the “Duck, Cover and Hold” in their respective work stations followed by the safety evacuation procedures.

The conduct of earthquake drill is part of the contingency plans on assessing and enhancing preparedness in all public institutions and government agencies as the country is known to be earthquake-prone.

This is also in line with the Department’s compliance with the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction (SFDRR) Priority for Action 4 and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Plan 2020-2030.