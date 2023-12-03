DSWD joins campaign on anti-child marriage law

DSWD exec calls for support in implementation of Prohibition of Child Marriage Law : Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Assistant Secretary for International Affairs, Attached and Supervised Agencies , Atty. Elaine Fallarcuna, joins the panel discussion on the updates, challenges and implementation of the Prohibition of Child Marriage (PCM) Law which highlights the celebration of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on Thursday (November 30) at the Novotel Manila in Quezon City. As panelist, Asst.Sec.Fallarcuna calls for the commitment and support of various stakeholders and government agencies to adhere to their roles and responsibilities under the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of the PCM Law. Organized by the Philippine Legislators’ Committee on Population and Development ( PLCPD), the forum attendees include representatives from the Bangsamoro Government, Philippine Commission on Women (PCW), and the Commission on Hunan Rights (CHR).

DSWD exec calls for support in implementation of Prohibition of Child Marriage Law : Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Assistant Secretary for International Affairs, Attached and Supervised Agencies , Atty. Elaine Fallarcuna, joins the panel discussion on the updates, challenges and implementation of the Prohibition of Child Marriage (PCM) Law which highlights the celebration of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on Thursday (November 30) at the Novotel Manila in Quezon City. As panelist, Asst.Sec.Fallarcuna calls for the commitment and support of various stakeholders and government agencies to adhere to their roles and responsibilities under the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of the PCM Law. Organized by the Philippine Legislators’ Committee on Population and Development ( PLCPD), the forum attendees include representatives from the Bangsamoro Government, Philippine Commission on Women (PCW), and the Commission on Hunan Rights (CHR).

194 SHARES Share Tweet

In commemoration of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women (IDEVAW) Campaign, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) joined the Philippine Legislators’ Committee on Population and Development (PLCPD) in the call to further unite for the implementation of the Prohibition of Child Marriage (PCM) Law at the Novotel in Quezon City on Thursday (November 30).

With the theme: “UNITE! Invest to prevent violence against women and girls (VAWG)”, the event served as a venue to highlight how everyone can and should contribute in dismantling the culture of violence that continues to impede the development and improve the quality of life of women and girls.

On December 2022, the DSWD led the signing of the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of Republic Act (RA) 11596, otherwise known as “An Act Prohibiting the Practice of Child Marriage and Imposing Penalties for Violations Thereof”.

In the message of DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, which was delivered by Asst. Secretary for International Affairs, Attached and Supervised Agencies Elaine Fallarcuna, the DSWD chief emphasized that defending the rights of women and girls is not merely a choice but a responsibility.

“The DSWD, as the lead social protection agency, together with our partners in crafting the IRR of the PCM law, ensured that there are adequate programs for the children, such as legal and counseling services, access to health and psychological services, access to educational programs, provision of skills development and livelihood assistance, and other appropriate interventions to protect the victims of child marriage and their offspring, among others,” the DSWD Secretary said.

The DSWD chief also underscored the importance of collaboration among different organizations to achieve a VAWG-free Philippines.

“Yet, the path to a VAW-G-FREE future is challenging. It requires collaboration, dedication, and a shared understanding that the well-being of women and children is a reflection of the strength of our society,” Sec. Gatchalian pointed out.

The DSWD chief added, “Thus, today’s event, hosted by the PLCPD exemplifies the power of collective action. It serves as a venue where legislators, advocates, and stakeholders converge to forge policies that safeguard the rights of every child and woman.”

Asec. Fallarcuna, who is also the chair of the Inter-Agency Technical Working Group during the crafting of the IRR of the PCM Law, served as panelist in the discussion on the updates, challenges, and opportunities regarding the implementation of the law, together with the representatives of the Bangsamoro Government and other government agencies such as the Philippine Commission on Women (PCW) and Commission on Human Rights (CHR).

The panel discussion shed light on the current situation of the implementation of the PCM Law underscoring the importance of information dissemination and advocacy campaign for the community to be aware that there is already an existing law prohibiting child marriage.

The DSWD, as the lead agency in the implementation of the law, also called for the commitment and support of various key stakeholders and government agencies to adhere to their roles and responsibilities under the IRR of the PCM Law.

The high-level event dubbed,“#GirlDefendersUnite for the Implementation of PCM Law: Weaving a VAWG Free Future Together” was organized by the PLCPD.