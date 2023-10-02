DSWD joins celebration of Elderly Filipino Week 2023

222 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) sets up a one-day wellness fair on Monday (October 2) at the DSWD Central Office in Batasan, Quezon City as part of the celebration of the Elderly Filipino Week 2023.

The services offered at the fair include massage therapy, eye check-up, eyeglasses, and baked goods. Employees also expressed appreciation to their older family members through the freedom wall.

With the theme, “Honoring the Invaluable Legacy of Filipino Senior Citizens”, the nationwide celebration of the EFW is spearheaded by the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) in partnership with the DSWD.

The kick-off ceremony was held on Sunday (October 1) at the SM Seaside in Cebu City by the NCSC, in cooperation with the DSWD Field Office Central Visayas (FO-7).

The celebration will culminate on Saturday (October 7) with a recognition of the key partners who actively championed the welfare and well-being of older persons.