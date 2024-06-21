DSWD joins Eid Al-Adha festivities in Lanao del Sur towns

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (OPAPRU) join communities, local officials, and former Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) combatants in celebrating Eid al-Adha at Barangay Dapao, in Pualas town; and Barangay Sawir, in Masiu town in Lanao del Sur from June 19-20.

The OPAPRU and DSWD led by Undersecretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns Alan Tanjusay had a courtesy meeting with Member of Parliament Basit Mimbantas, Masiu Municipal Mayor Alonto Mimbantas Gubar, Pualas Municipal Mayor Amanoden Ducol, and other local officials.

Part of the celebration was a dialogue between the government and the MILF base camp commander Abuhais Abdusamin, sub-commanders, and fighters.

The DSWD provided food packs to the former MILF combatants.