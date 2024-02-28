DSWD joins First Lady’s ‘LAB 4 All’ rollout in Cagayan Valley

305 SHARES Share Tweet

First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos is joined by Department of Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office-2 (Cagayan Valley) Regional Director Lucia S. Alan as she brings free medical consultations, medicines, and other health services to Cagayan province residents on Tuesday (February 27).

Some 1,500 Cagayanos were provided free medical consultations and laboratory tests under the ‘LAB For All Project’ of the First Lady. The DSWD Cagayan Valley, for its part, gave the beneficiaries family food packs (FFPs) and Php2,000 worth of cash aid through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program which they can use to purchase medicines and other necessities.

The DSWD Field Office-2, through its Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP), also handed over checks to five SLP associations which they can use as start-up capital for their chosen livelihood

projects.

The LAB for All Project, which stands for Laboratoryo, Konsulta at Gamot Para sa Lahat, was initiated by the First Lady in partnership with local government units (LGUs), other national government agencies, and private partners to provide health care services to the vulnerable and disadvantaged citizens.