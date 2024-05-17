DSWD joins First Lady’s ‘LAB for ALL’ in Misamis Oriental

277 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office-10 (Northern Mindanao) is among the agencies that participated in the LAB for ALL project of First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos in El Salvador town in Misamis Oriental on Thursday (May16).

The DSWD Field Office 10 distributed financial assistance and family food packs to some 1,500 residents of the town.

The LAB for ALL is an initiative of the First Lady aimed at making healthcare services more accessible to Filipinos through the holding of nationwide caravans that offer free consultation, health screening and assessment, laboratory tests, and medicines.