DSWD, key gov’t agencies conduct Project LAWA site inspection in Ifugao

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), together with other key government agencies, conducted a joint site validation of Project LAWA, or Local Adaptation to Water Access, in the municipality of Alfonso Lista in Ifugao Province on Thursday (September 28).

Project LAWA, which is a collaborative program between the government and civil society, aims to bolster the resilience of communities grappling with the impacts of the El Niño phenomenon through the establishment of Small Farm Reservoirs (SFRs).

“The DSWD reiterates its commitment to providing essential interventions that assist the vulnerable sectors, ensuring their resilience amid the challenges posed by the El Niño phenomenon,” Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez said.

During the site visit, DSWD personnel from the Field Office – Cordillera Administrative Region (Field Office CAR) facilitated the orientation on the cash-for-training and -work program guidelines to over 40 project beneficiaries from Barangays Potia and San Quintin.

Personnel from the Department of Agriculture (DA)- CAR also provided technical expertise in lay-outing the SFRs to be established and informed the labor force about the program of works that will enhance the community’s participation in this vital initiative.

“The DSWD is providing financial assistance through its cash-for-training and work program to the project beneficiaries which serves as an alternative income in exchange for their contributions in the construction of alternative water resources,” Asst. Secretary Lopez, who is also DSWD spokesperson, pointed out.

Representatives of the United Nations World Food Program (UN-WFP) conducted another round of site validation in the areas to monitor and document the ongoing activities of the beneficiaries.

The team composed of DSWD, DA, and UN-WFP, was joined and assisted by the municipal government, particularly the Municipal Social Welfare and Development and Municipal Agriculture Office, throughout the site validation activities.

A separate site visit will be conducted by the Project LAWA team in the municipalities of Aguinaldo and Hungduan to further extend their support and expertise to the project beneficiaries, ensuring the success of this essential initiative.

Project LAWA was launched in August this year as a proactive response to mitigate the impacts of drought and dry spells in Davao de Oro, Ifugao, and Antique, by encouraging community participation in enhancing water access and promoting resilience against environmental challenges.