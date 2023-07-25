DSWD kicks off 15th anniversary celebration of 4Ps

222 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) officially kicked off on Tuesday (July 25) the celebration of the 15th anniversary of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program or 4Ps, the national poverty reduction strategy of the government which was institutionalized under Republic Act 11310 or the 4Ps Act.

One of the highlights of the 4Ps celebration at the Central Office new lobby was the unveiling of the 4Ps photo exhibit and gallery walk that showcase significant milestones of the program over the past 15 years, serving more than 5 million households nationwide.

“Through these compelling pictures at the exhibit, we could look back on our journey toward improving the well-being of our kababayans,” Assistant Secretary for 4Ps Ma. Evelyn Macapobre said as she delivered the message of DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian.

“From a mere 7,000 households since its inception, now, we have already served more than 5 million households deserving of the chance to break free from the chains of poverty and to create a better future for themselves and their children,” Asst. Secretary Macapobre said.

With the theme, “15: Pagbabalik-Tanaw, Pagsasalaysay, Paglalahad at Pagtataya para sa Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps para sa 4Ps),” this year’s week-long celebration also marks the fifth year of 4Ps institutionalization through the enactment of RA 11310.

DSWD spokesperson Assistant Secretary Romel Lopez noted that the signing of the law paved the way for the realization of the long-time clamor of beneficiaries to make the program regular and permanent, ensuring the continuity and sustainability of the program.

Part of the anniversary celebration is the conduct of a multi-stakeholders forum dubbed ‘Diskursong 4Ps’ on July 31 to provide a platform for experts, resource persons, and participants to discuss the program’s achievements, highlighting the vital roles of various stakeholders, including national and local governments, the private sector, and successful 4P beneficiaries.

In the forum, the DSWD will also launch the Family Development Session (FDS) modules on Health and Well-being, Nutrition, Education, and the Youth Development Session on Financial Literacy, which was created in partnership with the World Bank and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The week-long celebration will culminate on August 1 with the Selebrasyon ng Tagumpay at Pag-asa, a half-day activity recognizing and giving gratitude to the dedicated individuals behind the success of the 4Ps.

Assistant Secretary Lopez said the internal staff, partners, and other beneficiaries will be awarded different special citations, loyalty awards, and praise accolades to recognize their exemplary efforts and contributions to the program.

Present during the kick-off celebration were the partner agencies of the DSWD, including the Department of Agriculture (DA), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), and the Philippine Commission on Women (PCW).

The 4Ps, formerly known as the Ahon Pamilyang Pilipino, continues to serve as the flagship social protection program of the Philippine government aimed at improving the health, nutrition, and education of poor households through conditional cash transfers, as well as, breaking the chain of the inter-generational poverty.