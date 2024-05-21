DSWD, Land Bank sign deal for AICS hybrid-digital pilot payout

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian on Tuesday (May 21) leads the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) for the pilot implementation of the hybrid-digital payouts of the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.

Signatories to the MOA were LBP President Lynette Ortiz and Vice President Atty. Nikolas Tolentino, and DSWD Undersecretary for Operations Group Monina Josefina Romualdez.

The MOA stipulates the duties and responsibilities of the involved parties in the creation of a hybrid digital payout system that will guarantee the swift, secure and efficient provision of financial assistance to AICS beneficiaries. The pilot implementation of the program will be rolled out in Regions II (Cagayan), III (Central Luzon), IV-A (CALABARZON), and in the National Capital Region (NCR).

DSWD officials present during the signing ceremony at the DSWD Central Office were Undersecretary for General Administration and Support Services Group (GASGG) Edward Justine Orden, Regional Directors of the pilot sites, and members of the DSWD Central Office management committee.

The AICS is one of the social welfare services of the DSWD that provides medical, burial, transportation, education, food, or financial assistance to individuals who are in crisis as assessed by social workers.