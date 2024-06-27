DSWD lauded by nutrition experts for anti-hunger initiatives

222 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) received a special recognition from the National Nutrition Council (NNC) Secretariat led by Executive Director Asst. Secretary Azucena Dayanghirang for the agency’s continued support to the government’s nutrition programs.

The recognition was given to the DSWD during the 50th founding anniversary celebration of the NNC held in Manila on Tuesday (June 25) with the theme “Philippine Partners’ Assembly for Nutrition: Sa PPAN Sama-sama sa Nutrisyong Sapat Para sa Lahat.”

The NNC cited the DSWD’s leadership for integrating nutrition concerns in social protection and related programs such as food assistance and the Walang Gutom 2027: Food Stamp Program which are some of the note-worthy initiatives of the agency.

Present to receive the Philippine Partners’ Award for Nutrition under the Government category was DSWD Undersecretary for Operations Monina Josefina Romualdez.

“As one of the members of the NNC Governing Board, the DSWD is fortunate to partner with the NNC in improving the nutritional status of vulnerable sectors and in achieving food security in our country,” Undersecretary Romualdez said in a speech on behalf of Secretary Rex Gatchalian.

“We still have a long way to go to address our country’s food and nutrition challenges. However, we are confident that our strong collaboration, under the Bagong Pilipinas brand, will usher us to a new era of improved governance that is more inclusive, sustainable, and responsive to the needs of our people,” Undersecretary Romualdez said.

The event was attended by various nutrition experts and national and local government partners including Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos, Jr., Department of Health (DOH) Officer-in-Charge Undersecretary Gloria Balboa, National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Undersecretary Rosemarie Edillon, Department of Agriculture (DA) Assistant Secretary Genevieve Velicaria-Guevarra, Mandaluyong City Vice Mayor Carmelita Abalos, and DSWD Special Assistant to the Secretary for Special Projects Dr. Maria Isabel Lanada.