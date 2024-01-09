DSWD lauds 4Ps, KALAHI-CIDSS beneficiaries for participation in nationwide clean-up

277 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) lauded the beneficiaries of Pantawid Pamilyang Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and KapitBisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS) for their active participation in the nationwide clean-up drive on January 6.

“We thank our program beneficiaries for joining the nationwide clean-up drive. Once again, they have exemplified the true meaning of bayanihan. They have done their part in helping the government make our communities more livable,” Asst. Secretary for Strategic Communications and agency Spokesperson Romel Lopez said.

The clean-up drive, dubbed as KALINISAN (Kalinga at Inisyatiba para sa Malinis na Bayan) SA BAGONG PILIPINAS program, was organized by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Office of the President (OP) to encourage every Filipino to contribute in attaining a clean and healthy environment for all.

The clean-up drive was held in observance of the National Community Development Day in a bid to uphold and instill the “Bayanihan Spirit” and the value of community cooperation.

In his video message for the Community Development Day, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr called for public participation, saying pollution and waste problems could only be addressed if everyone, not just the government, has the “solid will” to help.

In response to the President’s call, 4Ps and KALAHI-CIDSS beneficiaries from the different barangays from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao worked together and were united in purpose to help preserve the environment and achieve clean communities. They helped clean the streets, coastal areas, river banks; planted ornamental plants; declogged canals and waterways, among others.

The beneficiaries themselves recognized the importance of the clean-up drive for their respective communities and families and were thankful to have the opportunity to participate.

Mercy Papilota, 4Ps beneficiary from Pototan, Iloilo, said the clean-up drive was a big help to keep a healthy environment.

“Ito’y hindi lamang para sa kapakanan ng ating barangay pati na rin para sa ating lahat, higit sa lahat para sa ating mga anak dahil kung malinis ang ating kapaligiran malayo tayo sa sakit . Sa huli, sana magiging regular na programa ito ng ating barangay o bayan,” Mercy said.

(This is not only for our barangay but also for us, more importantly for our children, because if we have a clean environment, we are free from sickness. I hope that this becomes a regular program of our barangay or our country.)

Bavelyn Clarito, a 4Ps Parent Leader from Barangay Ticuan, Leon, Iloilo also shared, “Ikinagagalak ko na makita na halos lahat na benepisyaryo ng 4Ps ay nakiisa sa aktibidad na ito para manatiling malinis at ligtas ang aming barangay.”

(I am happy to see that almost all beneficiaries of 4Ps joined this activity to keep our barangay clean and safe.)

In the National Capital Region, DSWD Asst. Secretary for National Household Targeting System and 4Ps Marites Maristela, together with other government officials, including DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos, Jr., joined the clean-up drive in Baseco, Tondo in the City of Manila.

4Ps is the flagship program of the national government on poverty reduction and social development implemented by the DSWD.

With around 4.4 million household-beneficiaries, the 4Ps program provides conditional financial assistance to the most economically challenged families, fostering improvements in health, nutrition, and education.

Under the program, the beneficiaries regularly attend the Family Development Session (FDS) which intends to strengthen their capacities to become more responsible to the health and education needs of the family and their children.

The FDS also enables the households to become socially aware and be involved in community development activities.

The KALAHI-CIDSS promotes the principles of participation among local communities and the strengthened collective effort in protecting the environment as part of the sustainability mechanism employed in the Community-Driven Development.