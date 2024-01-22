DSWD launches ‘Angels in Red Vests’ campaign as tribute to agency personnel

332 SHARES Share Tweet

As part of its 73rd founding anniversary celebration, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) launched on Monday (January 22) a new campaign recognizing the unwavering dedication of the agency’s workforce in giving “extra love” and “extra care” to those in need of assistance.

Dubbed as ‘Angels in Red Vests’ (ARV), the campaign is part of DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian’s long-term vision to promote the Department’s workforce as diligent and hard-working individuals who are always ready to lend a compassionate helping hand to the society’s poor and vulnerable sectors.

“I heard a term that stuck to my head and I can’t let go of it because it actually captures what we should be and what we are,” Secretary Gatchalian said in a pre-recorded video message.

“The historical context of this term came about when former DSWD Secretary [Rolando] Bautista called our social workers and development workers in the field, ‘Angels in Red Vests.’ He called them ‘Angels in Red Vests’ because in the most trying times during his tenure as secretary, our peers, our workers across the nation, stood up to the challenge of COVID. Walang piniling oras, walang piniling araw, walang pinili na delikado sa buhay o hindi,” Secretary Gatchalian explained in his video message.

A highlight of the ARV launch is a group dance of DSWD personnel led by Undersecretary for Legislative Affairs Aliah Fatima Dimaporo. The dance was based on the Angels in Red Vest music video which was flashed on the screen.

The ARV group dance was followed by another batch of DSWD personnel who acted as models for the different ‘Angels in Red Vests’ limited edition merchandise that include vests, caps, mugs and pens bearing the ARV logo.

The ARV campaign will also serve as a platform to promote the practice of social work and community development work, through the lens of DSWD employees.

The campaign was simultaneously launched in the DSWD Central Office and across all DSWD Field Offices in the country’s 17 regions.

To know more about the campaign, the public may access the official social media pages of the ARV campaign, @angelsinredvestsph in Facebook and TikTok.