DSWD, LGU provide meals to 760 stranded passengers in Matnog Port amid ‘Aghon’

Personnel of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Field Office-5 (Bicol Region), together with the staff of the local government unit (LGU) of Matnog, Sorsogon are on standby to assist some 760 stranded passengers in Matnog Port due to Tropical Depression Aghon on Saturday (May 25).

The DSWD FO-5 will tap the agency’s prepositioned family food packs (FFPs) in the region for the provision of lunch and dinner to the 760 strandees.

The LGU of Matnog has provided breakfast to the stranded passengers as they await the resumption of sea trips.

Aside from the strandees at Matnog Port, some 1,238 others have been stranded at various ports in the region.