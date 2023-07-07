DSWD, LGUs discuss ECT implementation for Mayon evacuees

222 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Bicol Regional Office meets with the different Local Social Welfare and Development Officers (LSWDOs) of local government units (LGUs) affected by the Mayon eruption to discuss the implementation plan of the Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) for evacuees on Friday (July 7).

The implementation of the ECT will enable the evacuees to meet their most pressing needs such as food and medicine, among others, during the disaster response phase.

They also discussed about camp coordination and camp management, as well as the continuing protection efforts for the evacuees.