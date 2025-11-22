DSWD Marillac Hills girls present training’s digital output

222 SHARES Share Tweet

“Hindi pa tapos ’yung istorya nyo” – DSWD chief tells 8 Marillac girls who hurdled IBM’s SkillsBuild Program

Eight participants from the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Marillac Hills – National Training School for Girls have completed their training on digital solutions under the IBM’s SkillsBuild Program.

From their knowledge of basic computer functions, the girls learned about coding and later developing two functional web applications—an online quiz application and a to-do list application.

During a ceremony marking the end of the training on Friday (November 21), DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian assured the eight graduates that the Department will continue providing support as the girls prepare for life after residential care.

“Hindi pa tapos ’yung istorya nyo. We’re looking at that employment angle and additional assistance para makabalik kayo sa mga komunidad nyo,” Secretary Gatchalian told the eight successful learners from Marillac Hills.

The activity marked the completion of their SkillsBuild journey, which forms part of the DSWD’s efforts to equip children in residential care with foundational technical skills.

Secretary Rex Gatchalian praised the learners for their progress and noted their significant transformation since their initial meeting at the Marillac Hills.

“It’s not every day that you see raw talent converted into real talent. We started very raw, but now you can see the vast potential of what they’ve become,” Secretary Gatchalian said in his message.

In addition to technical learning, the most meaningful outcome was the learners’ renewed sense of hope and direction, the DSWD chief noted.

“’Yung learning to regain hope, o yung makamit niyo ulit yung pag-asa na nawala, at sabihin nyo na gusto ko nakatingin ako sa harap, kesa sa lilingon ako sa nakaraan, ‘yun mahirap talaga gawin yun. Kaya ako natutuwa ngayong hapon kasi may walo kaming kasama ngayon—-eight hopeful individuals who are excited to live for the future. ‘Yun yung pinaka-importante sa akin ngayon,” Secretary Gatchalian said.

Secretary Gatchalian assured the group that the program will continue even after the completion ceremony and the Department will be working with them, particularly as they prepare for age-out and reintegration into their communities.

“Ang assurance ko sa inyo, hindi matatapos ito with the 8 of them. Meaning, the 8 of them, upuan namin ulit ng team namin because alam ko mag-e-age out na sila ngayon, o next year. Pero ang pangako namin sa inyo is now that you have the skills, you have to move to the next part of the pilot program. Hopefully, employment and hopefully independent living,” the DSWD chief pointed out.

Secretary Gatchalian said the assessment results from the IBM and its training team reinforced the learners’ potential in technical fields.

“Ang daming nakalagay dun, highly recommended for technical skills or technical employment. Sinasabi nila nakitaan nila kayo ng galing at ng passion to do this,” the DSWD chief said.

Secretary Gatchalian thanked IBM Philippines for collaborating with the DSWD to implement a program that gives vulnerable youth access to digital learning.

“Thank you to IBM. I hope you guys don’t tire of DSWD knocking at your doors to bring more children to hone their future into technical, productive members of society,” Secretary Gatchalian said. (YADP)