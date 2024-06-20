DSWD Media Forum highlights disaster response updates

194 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Undersecretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Diana Rose S. Cajipe and Special Assistant to the Secretary (SAS) for Disaster Response Leo L. Quintilla, who is also concurrent Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the National Resource and Logistics Management Bureau (NRLMB), discuss the latest developments in the agency’s disaster response operations for the families affected by Typhoon Aghon and the recent Mt. Kanlaon eruption during the DSWD Thursday Media Forum on June 20 at the Central Office’s New Press Center in Quezon City.

The two DSWD-DRMG executives also shared the ongoing preparations of the Department for the looming La Niña phenomenon and the latest innovations being done by the DRMG to strengthen its disaster response operations.

The Thursday Media Forum is organized by the DSWD Strategic Communications Group and hosted by Special Assistant to the Secretary (SAS) for Communications Raymond Robert Burgos and Agency Operations Service (AOS) Director Clarissa Lara Duran.