DSWD Media Forum tackles agency’s digitalization, streamlining efforts

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Standards Bureau Assistant Director Cynthia Ilano responds to questions from reporters during the DSWD Thursday Media Forum on May 9 at the Central Office’s New Press Center in Quezon City.

Asst. Director Ilano discussed the DSWD ‘HELPS’ or Harmonized Electronic Licensing and Permit System, which is the agency’s digitalization efforts on the registration, licensing and accreditation of Social Welfare and Development Agencies (SWDAs). The online system is expected to be launched by the end of June.

The Thursday Media Forum is organized by the DSWD Strategic Communications Group and hosted by Special Assistant to the Secretary (SAS) Raymond Robert Burgos and Traditional Media Service (TMS) Aldrine Fermin.

It is live streamed over DSWD’s Facebook account, dswdserves.