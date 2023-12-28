DSWD Mindanao Field Offices assist Marawi university blast survivors

249 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Field Offices (FO) in Mindanao, has extended various assistance to the families and individuals affected by the December 3 bombing incident at the Mindanao State University (MSU) in Marawi City.

In his report to DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, DSWD Northern Mindanao Regional Director Ramel Jamen said his Field Office-10 has distributed a total of Php870,000 financial aid under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program to at least 131 survivors.

Director Jamen also reported that DSWD Field Office-12 (SOCCSKSARGEN) extended AICS totaling to Php25,000 to five individuals, while DSWD Field Office-9 (Zamboanga Peninsula) provided non-food items amounting to more than Php3,000 to two survivors.

“The DSWD Field Offices in Mindanao have been coordinating consistently with concerned local government units to ensure that all individuals affected by the incident will sufficiently receive the necessary interventions from the government,” Asst. Sec. Dumlao, who is also the agency’s data privacy officer and co-spokesperson, said.

Aside from the DSWD assistance, the LGU of Iligan City also provided psychosocial intervention to 659 individuals to help them cope with the effects of their traumatic experience brought about by the unfortunate incident.

The DSWD co-spokesperson said the agency’s Mindanao Field Offices will continue monitoring the situation of the blast survivors for the provision of other services, which are deemed necessary.