DSWD monitors condition of BARMM 4Ps workers affected by food poisoning

305 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its 4Ps-National Program Management Office (4Ps-NPMO), is currently monitoring the condition of Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) workers who got sick after consuming contaminated food served during a workshop in a hotel in Cotabato City, Maguindanao del Norte on Thursday (September 14).

Based on the coordination of the 4Ps-NPMO, the BARMM Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD), headed by Minister Raisa Jajurie, assured that they have already provided initial assistance to the affected 4Ps staff.

In a released statement, the MSSD said: “The Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) is doing its best to look after the health and safety of at least 52 workers of the 4Ps who have been experiencing one or more of the following symptoms: upset stomach, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain and cramps, headache.”

“One of its workers is currently confined at a public hospital. These workers attended a staff development training in one of the hotels in Cotabato City,” the MSSD said.

The BARMM’s legal office and the chief of staff of the MSSD minister are also conducting an initial investigation on the incident.

The hotel management also expressed its readiness to assist the staff affected by the unfortunate event.