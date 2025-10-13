DSWD, NCFF culminate 2025 National Family Week celebration

222 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), as chair of the National Committee on the Filipino Family (NCFF), leads the culminating activity of the 2025 National Family Week celebration at the Ligaya ng Panginoon in Taguig City on Monday (October 13).

Originally scheduled for September 26, the culmination was moved to a later date following the onslaught of weather disturbances and the suspension of government work.

Despite the rescheduling, the event gathered NCFF member-agencies, partner organizations, and representatives from various sectors in a shared celebration of Filipino family values and resilience.

During the activity, the Municipality of Guiguinto, Bulacan—this year’s host local government unit (LGU)—formally turned over the hosting of the National Family Week celebration to the City of Taguig, which will lead the observance in 2026. Taguig City Mayor Maria Laarni “Lani” Lopez Cayetano accepted the LGU hosting.

Present during the culmination were Undersecretary Edu Punay of the DSWD’s Innovations and Programs Development Group (IPDG); Undersecretary Denise Florence Bernos-Bragas of the Regulatory Services and Institutional Development Group (RSIDG); Asst. Secretary Baldr Bringas of the IPDG; Assistant Secretaries Marites Maristela and Elaine Fallarcuna of the Conditional Cash Transfer Group (CCTG). (YADP)

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), together with members of the National Committee on the Filipino Family (NCFF), formally concluded the 2025 National Family Week celebration on Monday (October 13) with the launch of the 2026 Search for the Natatanging Pamilyang Pilipino, an initiative that honors families exemplifying “matatag” (strongly rooted), “maginhawa” (comfortable), and “panatag na buhay” (secure life).

In a message of DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, which was delivered by Undersecretary Denise Florence Bernos-Bragas of the Regulatory Services and Institutional Development Group (RSIDG), the DSWD chief underscored the enduring strength of Filipino families amid adversity, drawing from his recent visits to calamity-hit areas in Romblon, Masbate, Cebu, and Davao Oriental.

“Sa mga pagkakataong iyon, muli kong nasaksihan ang isang kahanga-hangang katangian nating mga Pilipino: ang resilience, o ang kakayahan nating bumangon, gaano man kahirap ang sitwasyon,” Secretary Gatchalian, the chairperson of the NCFF, said during the culminating activity, held at the Ligaya ng Panginoon in Taguig City.

According to Secretary Gatchalian, the DSWD and the NCFF remain steadfast in building what he called “the new Filipino family” that is strong, resilient, and self-reliant.

“Ito ang bagong pamilyang Pilipino na nais natin sa Bagong Pilipinas. This is the Filipino family that we are building every day, through the programs, services, and ceaseless efforts of the NCFF, the DSWD, and our President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.,” the DSWD chief emphasized.

The search for the Natatanging Pamilyang Pilipino, set to run from October to December, will recognize model families who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to family life and nation-building.

Top five families from the local and regional levels will compete at the national level in May 2026, as part of the celebration of the International Day of Families.

The activity serves as one of the NCFF’s major platforms to promote the role of the family as the foundation of society.

Secretary Gatchalian also encouraged families and partner agencies to continue working together in pursuit of a future where no Filipino family is left behind.

“To all the families and agencies represented here today, kasama niyo kami sa pagkilos para matupad ang pangarap na lahat ng pamilyang Pilipino ay mabibigyan ng pagkakataon para maiangat ang kanilang mga sarili sa tulong ng gobyernong nakikinig at nagmamalasakit,” Secretary Gatchalian said.

During the culminating activity, the DSWD also distributed “Pamilya sa Bagong Pilipinas Compendium” for the adoption of the NCFF members.

“Umaasa ako na magamit niyo ang mga hawak ninyong Bagong Pilipinas Compendium na naglalaman ng lahat ng programa at serbisyo ng DSWD, na pwedeng ma-avail ng lahat ng kababayan natin, mula sa pinakabata, hanggang sa pinaka-matanda,” the DSWD chief pointed out.

The 2025 National Family Week carried the theme “Polisiyang Makapamilya Tungo sa Higit na Matatag, Maginhawa, at Panatag na Pamilya sa Bagong Pilipinas”, aligning with the government’s call for collective action toward a more inclusive and compassionate nation. (YADP)