DSWD, NCFF hail OP’s support for Kainang Pamilya Mahalaga Day

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), as chair of the National Committee on the Filipino Family (NCFF) hailed the issuance of Memorandum Circular No. 90 by the Office of the President (OP) on the celebration of Kainang Pamilya Mahalaga Day today, September 27.

The Memorandum declared a suspension of work from 3:30pm onwards for employees under the executive branch to enable them to be home early today and be with their families to observe the Kainang Pamilya Mahalaga Day. The issuance was advocated by the DSWD in its continuing effort to promote family unity.

The Kainang Pamilya Mahalaga Day is a yearly celebration held every fourth Monday of September pursuant to Presidential Proclamation No. 326, series of 2012. It is held in conjunction with the annual celebration of the Family Week every last week of September.

According to the Memorandum, having a common family meal is a simple noteworthy activity which encourages parents to stay connected with their children. A get together for meals also gives opportunity to family members to sit down and communicate with one another.

This year, the nation celebrated the 29th National Family Week with the theme “Pamilya at Teknolohiya: Magkabalikat na Matagumpayan ang Hamon ng Pandemya” on September 20-27.

