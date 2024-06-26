DSWD, NIA team up for scale up of Project LAWA at BINHI

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian and National Irrigation Administration (NIA) Administrator

Eduardo Guillen discuss on Tuesday (June 25) the possible areas of partnership for the scale up of the DSWD’s Risk Resiliency Program Project LAWA at BINHI.

Two areas of partnership were raised such as ensuring the sustainability of the Project LAWA at BINHI through NIA’s technical expertise in constructing water irrigation and rehabilitating and repairing NIA’s irrigation through DSWD’s cash for training and work.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) shall be crafted to formalize the partnership of the two agencies.

The DSWD and NIA shall also tap other partners for this undertaking such as the Green Climate Fund and its accredited entities.

Other DSWD officials present in the meeting were Asst. Secretary for Partnerships Building and Resource Mobilization Ana Maria Paz Rafael and Special Assistant to the Secretary for Special Projects Dr. Maria Isabel Lanada.

Project LAWA at BINHI (Local Adaptation to Water Access and Breaking Insufficiency through Nutritious Harvest for the Impoverished) aims to strengthen the adaptive capabilities of poor and vulnerable families during periods of severe drought, ultimately mitigating the impact of food insecurity and water scarcity brought about by Climate Change.