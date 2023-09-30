DSWD official discussed Food Stamp Program in news forum

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Assistant Secretary for Legislative Affairs Irene Dumlao discussed the WALANG GUTOM 2027: Food Stamp Program (FSP) during the Saturday News Forum in Dapo Restaurant, Quezon City.

The FSP is a fully digitized program of the DSWD that aims to supplement the food intake of its beneficiaries through the provision of Php3000-worth of monthly food credits in their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT).

Following the FSP’s pilot launch in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Caraga Region, the DSWD is set to roll out the program in other target regions in the coming months.