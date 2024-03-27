DSWD officials pay courtesy visit to Lanao del Sur governor

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Undersecretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns (ISPSC) Alan Tanjusay and Field Office-10 (Northern Mindanao) Assistant Regional Director for Administration Salmah Basher pay a courtesy visit to Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong at the Provincial Capitol Complex in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur on March 20.

The DSWD officials were in Marawi City for the agency’s benchmarking study on former members of non-state armed groups for the enhancement of its case management strategy for peace and development.

The study is currently in its third phase, focusing on the former members of the Dawlah Islamiyah group in the said province.

The initiative is in line with the directive of DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian to identify effective ways to provide psychosocial interventions for long-term behavioral outcomes of ex-combatants, instead of short-term cash assistance only.