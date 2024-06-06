DSWD officials, personnel deliberate COA findings

166 SHARES Share Tweet

Officials and personnel of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) led by Secretary Rex Gatchalian and representatives from the Commission on Audit (COA) discuss and deliberate on Wednesday (June 5) the management responses to the Audit Report presented by the state audit body during an exit conference at the DSWD Central Office in Quezon City.

Undersecretary for Policy and Plans Adonis Sulit, who spearheaded the COA deliberation, said in his message that the audit results and observations proved the Department’s commitment to transparent and accountable program and service implementation.

The DSWD official said the DSWD is consistently enhancing its operational efficiency to ensure accountability and integrity in resource utilization.

The exit conference was an important part of the audit process that provided the DSWD with the opportunity to understand the findings and give feedback to the auditors, as well as a venue to clarify and validate issues and concerns.

DSWD Audit Supervising Auditor Alma Baculi and Audit Team Leader Mary Grace Calamba presented the audit report of the Department.

Members of the DSWD Executive and Management Committees also attended the exit conference.

DSWD regional directors and other representatives from the different Field Offices were also present via virtual session.