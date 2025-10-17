DSWD on alert for TD Ramil; preps relief for dispatch to LGUs in need

388 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has activated the quick response teams (QRT) of its Field Offices along the path of Tropical Depression (TD) Ramil as the agency assured there is enough relief supplies that have been prepositioned in strategic areas for prompt delivery to communities affected by the weather disturbance.

“Agad pong inatasan ni Secretary Rex Gatchalian, alinsunod sa utos ni President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., ang ating mga Field Offices na makipag-ugnayan sa mga lokal na pamahalaan para matiyak sa mga alkalde na handa ang mga family food packs (FFPs) at iba pang emergency relief items ng DSWD para sa mga maaapektuhan ng Bagyong Ramil,” Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the DSWD’s Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) said on Friday (October 17).

Asst. Secretary Dumlao, who is also the DSWD spokesperson, said the Department has heightened its readiness measures to guarantee immediate deployment of food and non-food items (FNFIs) once the need arises.

“Ang layunin po natin ay hindi maantala ang tulong sa oras na maramdaman ang epekto ng bagyo,” the DRMG official said.

The DSWD spokesperson said the agency has prepositioned enough FFPs in its hubs, spokes, and last mile facilities.

The Department also maintains available stockpiles of non-food relief items such as sleeping kits, hygiene kits, and kitchen kits to support families who might be placed in evacuation centers.

TD Ramil is the 18th tropical cyclone that entered the county this year. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has hoisted Wind Signal No. 1 in some parts of Luzon and Visayas due to the weather disturbance.

Asst. Secretary Dumlao said the DSWD is also ready to assist families and individuals that may have been affected by the magnitude 6.2 earthquake in Surigao del Norte and neighboring areas on Friday morning.

“Sa bawat kalamidad, nananatiling layunin ng DSWD na agad makarating ang tulong sa mga pamilyang Pilipino. Kaya’t patuloy po tayong nakikipagtulungan sa mga LGU at iba pang ahensya ng pamahalaan upang mapanatili ang mabilis at maayos na disaster response,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao said. (YADP)