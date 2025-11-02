DSWD on full alert as Tropical Depression ‘Tino’ nears PAR; assures sufficient relief supplies nationwide

416 SHARES Share Tweet

As Tropical Depression (TD) ‘Tino’ is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and make landfall over the Visayas to Northern Mindanao on Monday (November 3), the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) assures the public that all its Field Offices are on full alert and prepared to deliver immediate assistance.

Under the Buong Bansa Handa (BBH) Program, the DSWD has strengthened its disaster supply chain, ensuring that relief goods are already prepositioned in warehouses nationwide even before a calamity occurs. This is in line with the directives of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to ensure that disaster response is quick and sufficient.

Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the DSWD Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) said the Department is now using a dual supply chain system.

“Ang first system ay government-led kung saan mas pinalakas namin ang production at stockpiling ng family food packs. Nagdagdag tayo ng mga bodega at gumagamit din tayo ng warehouses ng LGUs through preposition agreements,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao, who is also the DSWD spokesperson, said on Sunday (November 2).

The DSWD spokesperson explained that the second mechanism involves partnerships with private distributors.

“Para kung kailangan natin ng additional supplies, mabilis tayong makakadagdag at makaka-complement sa mga family food packs na ginawa natin,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao pointed out.

Through the mechanized and manual packing systems of the Luzon and Visayas Disaster Resource Centers, the DSWD is now able to produce 18,000 to 20,000 family food packs per day, allowing rapid replenishment and deployment of relief goods to local government units.

Asst. Secretary Dumlao said this ensures the Department is “present anywhere, anytime,” especially during simultaneous or large-scale disasters.

To further boost its disaster response, the DSWD is also ready to deploy its specialized equipment such as a mobile command center, mobile kitchen, water trucks, and water treatment units to support evacuees and provide access to safe drinking water.

As of press time, a total of 558,098 family food packs (FFPs) are already prepositioned across DSWD warehouses nationwide. This includes 122,884 food packs in MIMAROPA, 89,566 in Region 6 (Western Visayas), 70,799 in the Negros Island Region (NIR), 71,539 in Region 7 (Central Visayas), 121,331 in Region 8 (Eastern Visayas), and 81,989 food boxes in CARAGA.

The Disaster Response Management Bureau (DRMB), which is under the DRMG cluster, remains on full alert for the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day and is closely monitoring an additional low-pressure area outside PAR that may develop into a tropical cyclone.

The DSWD advised the public to stay alert, heed official government advisories, and cooperate with authorities to ensure a safe and orderly Undas 2025. (KI)