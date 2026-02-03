DSWD on high alert amid LPA; readies food packs, non-food items

305 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is on high alert as the Low Pressure Area (LPA) being monitored outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has a “high chance” of becoming a tropical depression within the next 24 hours according to the state weather bureau PAGASA.

Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) said the DSWD is ready for any weather disturbance as the Department prepares family food packs (FFPs) and non-food items all year round.

“Gaya ng lagi naming binabanggit, ang disaster preparation po sa DSWD ay 365 days a year. Hindi na natin aantayin na pumasok pa ang LPA o maging bagyo na ito bago tayo maghanda ng mga FFPs at iba pang relief items. Tayo po ay nakahanda na,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao, who is also the DSWD spokesperson, said on Tuesday (February 3).

The DRMG asst. secretary said the Department has sufficient FFPs in its Luzon Disaster Resource Center (LDRC) in Pasay City, the Visayas Disaster Resource Center (VDRC) in Mandaue City, Cebu, and in regional and provincial warehouses across the country.

“Sa utos po ng ating Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. at ni Secretary Rex Gatchalian, naka-preposition na ang ating relief supplies hindi lamang sa ating mga major hubs pero pati na rin sa mga spokes and last mile facilities. Ito yung mga regional warehouses natin at warehouses in the LGUs, especially in the geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs),” the DRMG official said.

According to the DSWD spokesperson, Secretary Gatchalian has directed all Field Office regional directors, especially those in the Visayas and Mindanao where the LPA is expected to traverse, to prepare all the necessary supplies, manpower, and equipment.

All Quick Response Teams (QRTs) are on standby and ready for deployment for the anticipated impact of the anticipated tropical depression.

The DRMG asst. secretary said Mobile Command Centers (MCCs), which are managed and operated by the FOs, are equipped with state-of-the-art satellite internet, gadgets, and generator sets on stand-by.

“Naihanda na rin po namin mga non-food items, maging ang mga QRTs at Mobile Command Centers kung sakaling may maapektuhan ng sama ng panahon,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao said. (YADP)