DSWD, OP distribute food packs to Uwan-hit families in Manila

Representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development Field Office – National Capital Region (DSWD-NCR) and the Office of the President’s Presidential Management Staff (PMS) distributed family food packs (FFPs) to Typhoon ‘Uwan’-stricken families and individuals in Barangays 177, 178, and 183 in Manila on Tuesday (November 11).

Undersecretary Pinky Romualdez of the DSWD’s Operations Group, FO NCR Regional Director Michael Joseph Lorico, and PMS staff led the distribution of relief assistance. FO personnel handed over FFPs to affected families in Caloocan City, Paranaque City, and Quezon City a day earlier, on November 10.

The DSWD has dispatched nearly 10,000 FFPs to affected local government units (LGUs) in NCR. (YADP)