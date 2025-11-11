Home>News>Metro>DSWD, OP distribute food packs to Uwan-hit families in Manila
Metro

DSWD, OP distribute food packs to Uwan-hit families in Manila

Journal Online4

Representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development Field Office – National Capital Region (DSWD-NCR) and the Office of the President’s Presidential Management Staff (PMS) distributed family food packs (FFPs) to Typhoon ‘Uwan’-stricken families and individuals in Barangays 177, 178, and 183 in Manila on Tuesday (November 11).

Undersecretary Pinky Romualdez of the DSWD’s Operations Group, FO NCR Regional Director Michael Joseph Lorico, and PMS staff led the distribution of relief assistance. FO personnel handed over FFPs to affected families in Caloocan City, Paranaque City, and Quezon City a day earlier, on November 10.

The DSWD has dispatched nearly 10,000 FFPs to affected local government units (LGUs) in NCR. (YADP)

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

Related Articles

Supplementary Feeding Program
School children enjoy nutritious meal served during a supplementary feeding program
Miscellaneous

4 million Pinoy children benefit from DSWD supplementary feeding program

Journal Online
To address malnutrition and improve the health of young Filipino children, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) continues
Polangi
Provincial

DSWD’s FO-Bicol delivers 3K food packs to Albay’s catch basin town of Polangui

Journal Online
The Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Field Office 5- Bicol Region delivered on Wednesday (July 23) 3,000 boxes
Miscellaneous

DSWD provides digital financial literacy to 252 members of 4Ps in Zambales

Journal Online
“Ang pangarap ng ating Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. at ng DSWD ay hindi lang maiahon ang bawat pamilyang Pilipino
DSWD Logo 1 - Official
Provincial

DSWD brings aid to ‘Kristine’-hit remote areas in Cam Sur; intensifies preps for ‘Leon’

Journal Online
To ensure that no communities are left out in the aftermath of Severe Tropical Storm (STS) Kristine, the Department of