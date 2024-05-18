DSWD, OPAPRU chiefs explore ways to strengthen case management for ex-rebels

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian and Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr. meet on Friday (May 17) to discuss strategies that will improve the aftercare case management and deradicalization of non-state armed groups and former rebels.

Aside from discussions on aftercare management, the two Cabinet secretaries also looked into the reintegration process of these sectors with their families and communities following their surrender and return to the fold of the law.

Joining the meeting at the DSWD Central Office in Quezon City were OPAPRU officials that include Local Conflict Transformation Cluster Presidential Assistant Wilben Mayor, Undersecretary David Diciano and Director Jay Pena.

DSWD Undersecretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns (ISPSC) Alan Tanjusay and Asst. Secretary Arnel Garcia also attended the meeting.