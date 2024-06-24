DSWD, OPAPRU hold validation for shelter assistance to decommissioned MILF combatants

305 SHARES Share Tweet

A team from the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Field Office-12 (SOCCSKSARGEN), together with representatives from the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU), conducts validation and profiling of qualified Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) decommissioned combatants in Maguindanao and Lanao del Norte for the Shelter Assistance Program of the National Housing Authority (NHA).

The DSWD SOCCSKSARGEN Normalization Team, under the DSWD’s Peace and Development Buong Bansa Mapayapa (PDBBM) Program, visited the pre-identified members of the MILF in Camp Abubakar in Barira, Maguindanao province, as well as in Camp Bilal in Munai, Lanao Del Norte.

The validation and profiling activity which started on June 9 until the 25th is being conducted in coordination with the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and the concerned local officials. The activity also coincided with the commemoration of Eid al-Adha.