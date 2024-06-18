DSWD opens 2nd satellite office in Tarlac province

222 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Field Office-3 (Central Luzon) has made its services more accessible to Tarlaquenos as it inaugurates a new satellite office in Camiling, Tarlac on Tuesday (June 18).

The inauguration was led by DSWD Central Luzon Regional Director Venus Rebuldela, Camiling Mayor Erlon Agustin, and Tarlac First District Rep. Jaime Conjuangco, who was represented by his chief of staff, Mr. Earl Sitaca.

The DSWD Satellite Office in Camiling town is the second office established in the First District of Tarlac. The first satellite office is located in the municipality of Paniqui.

The setting up of satellite offices in the provinces is in accordance with the directive of DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, in partnership with the local government units (LGUs), to bring the agency’s programs and services closer to those in need.