DSWD opens AICS satellite office in Pasig City

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Undersecretary Monina Josefina Romualdez (4th from left), joined by Assistant Secretary Uly Aguilar (3rd from left), local officials of Pasig City and other guests, leads the ceremonial cutting of ribbon for the opening of the new satellite office of the Crisis Intervention Unit (CIU), which implements the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program of the DSWD on Friday (June 16). This is located at the 2nd Floor of Lianas Supermarket along Caruncho Avenue, Barangay Palatiw beside the Pasig Mega Market in Pasig City.

In an effort to bring the different services of its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program closer to the public, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) opened its new satellite office in Pasig City on Friday (June 16).

The satellite office is located at the 2nd Floor of Lianas Supermarket along Caruncho Avenue, Barangay Palatiw beside the Pasig Mega Market.

This satellite office will cater to clients residing in the Eastern Metro Manila cities of Pasig, Marikina, Taguig, and the municipality of Pateros.

The Pasig satellite office was inaugurated by Undersecretary Monina Josefina Romualdez and Assistant Secretary Uly Aguilar. They were joined by local officials of Pasig City, and representatives of Lianas Supermarket.

On behalf of Secretary Rex Gatchalian, Undersecretary Romualdez thanked the local government of Pasig City and the management of Lianas Supermarket for their support in setting up the satellite office.

“Maraming salamat po sa lahat ng tumulong upang maisakatuparan ang vision na ito ng ating Secretary Rex Gatchalian na mailapit ang serbisyo ng AICS sa publiko. Mula noong siya ay naupo bilang kalihim ay ito na po ang kanyang naging layunin (Thank you to all those who helped realize this vision of Secretary Rex Gatchalian to bring the services of AICS to the public. Upon his assumption to office as Secretary of the DSWD, this has been his goal),” Undersecretary Romualdez said.

In April and May, the DSWD opened satellite offices covering the Northern and Southern parts of Metro Manila.

First to be opened was the CAMANAVA Satellite Office at the Victory Trade Plaza in Monumento serving clients coming from the Northern Metro Manila cities of Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, and Valenzuela.

The Baclaran Satellite Office located at the Victory Food Market beside Baclaran Church caters to the residents of the Southern Metro Manila cities of Pasay, Parañaque, Muntinlupa, and Las Piñas.

Another satellite office was set up in San Jose Del Monte City, Bulacan to cater to clients from the city and other nearby areas of the province.

The DSWD, under the leadership of Secretary Gatchalian, continues to find ways to make social services more accessible to the poor and vulnerable, in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to make this administration more responsive to the people.