DSWD orients participants of Government Internship Program

194 SHARES Share Tweet

Some 35 participants of the Government Internship Program (GIP) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) listen to the DSWD staff as they conduct an orientation on the program on Thursday (June 13) at the DSWD Central Office in Quezon City.

The primary goal of the GIP, which will commence on June 18, is to provide opportunities for young individuals, especially recent college graduates, to further refine their skills and abilities while gaining practical experience in public service.

The qualified GIP participants will render 30 working days of service at the DSWD Central Office and will receive a stipend of 75% of the existing regional wage rate. The DSWD-Field Offices in the different regions will also implement their respective GIP.