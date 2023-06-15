DSWD, other agencies, brief PBBM on Albay preparedness, action plan

277 SHARES Share Tweet

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Wednesday (June 14), was given a situation briefing on the actions taken and preparations being made by the Albay provincial government and other concerned agencies involved in disaster response amid Mayon Volcano’s unrest.

Department of Social Welfare and Development (Secretary) Rex Gatchalian gave the Department’s relief operations and disaster response updates.

Other agencies such as the Department of Health (DOH); Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG); Department of National Defense (DND) – Office of Civil Defense (OCD); Department of Science and Technology (DOST) – Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS); and the local government units (LGUs) of Albay reported updates on their respective efforts to the President. (Photos from Philippine News Agency/Rolando Mailo)