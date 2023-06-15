DSWD, other agencies, sign IRR of Parent Effectiveness Service Program Act

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), headed by Secretary Rex Gatchalian, led the signing of the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of Republic Act (RA) 11908 or the Parent Effectiveness Service (PES) Program Act at the DSWD Central Office on June 15 (Thursday). RA 11908 aims to assist Filipino parents and parent-substitutes in strengthening their knowledge and skills in responding to their parental duties and responsibilities, protect and promote children's rights, foster positive early childhood development and advance their educational progress.

In its continuing efforts to empower every Filipino family, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), headed by Secretary Rex Gatchalian, led the signing of the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of Republic Act (RA) 11908 or the Parent Effectiveness Service (PES) Program Act at the DSWD Central Office on June 15 (Thursday).

In his message, Secretary Gatchalian said the DSWD ensured that there will be necessary programs and services for the parents and other parent-substitutes to expand their knowledge and skills in proper parenting.

The DSWD chief pointed out that with the signing of the IRR of RA 11908, “parents and parent-substitutes will be equipped with lessons that will enrich their understanding of themselves as parents and guardians.”

“Likewise, they will be able to respond more effectively to their parental duties and responsibilities, especially in the areas of early childhood development, behavior management of younger and older children, husband-wife relationships, prevention of child abuse, health care, and other challenges of parenting,” DSWD Chief said.

The law will also increase parents’ awareness and understanding of themselves that affects their role performance as fathers, mothers, and carers towards children under their care and custody as well as develop and enhance parental values, attitudes and behavior as they learn and grow to fulfill their duties and responsibilities towards their children, family and the community.

The DSWD secretary mentioned that the signing of the IRR “signifies our collective commitment to upholding the values and principles enshrined in this legislation and our dedication to ensuring its effective implementation for the betterment of our society.”

Secretary Gatchalian also expressed the DSWD’s gratitude to the lawmakers who championed the enactment of RA 11908 and to the partner-agencies in crafting the IRR.

The DSWD, in coordination with other concerned agencies that assisted the Department in the implementation of the PES Program, spearheaded the crafting of the IRR.

“As our partners in crafting the IRR, may you once again be one with us in making sure that the law will be fully implemented and that all children and families will benefit from it,” Secretary Gatchalian said.

Signing the IRR with the DSWD Secretary were Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla represented by Assistant Secretary Majken Anika S, Gran-Ong; Interior and Local Government Secretary Atty. Benjamin C. Abalos, Jr., represented by Assistant Secretary, Rolando Puno; Health Secretary Dr. Teodoro J. Herbosa, represented by Assistant Secretary Maylene Beltran, and Early Childhood Care and Development Council Officer-in-Charge Vice Chairperson Rommel Isip.