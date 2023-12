305 SHARES Share Tweet

The reach out teams of the Oplan Pag-Abot of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) patiently explain the program and the services that can be availed of to the families and individuals in street situation (FISS) along EDSA in Quezon City and in the thoroughfares of Pasig City and Ortigas on Saturday ( December 2).

Oplan Pag-Abot aims to reach out to people living and staying on the streets by providing them with interventions to address their immediate and long term needs.