DSWD, Paoay LGU tie up to revive town’s salt industry

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the municipality of Paoay in Ilocos Norte have joined hands to revive the local organic salt farming in the town and subsequently contribute to the increased production in the entire province.

DSWD Undersecretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns (ISPSC) Alan Tanjusay and Paoay Municipal Mayor Shiella Galano reaffirmed their concurrence on Friday (May 31) for the implementation of the agency’s Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) for salt farmers in the municipality.

“DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian improved the SLP guidelines to cater to the changing needs of vulnerable areas and ensure community empowerment,” Undersecretary Tanjusay said in his message.

Under the agreement, the DSWD will provide livelihood grants, through seed capital funds, to salt farmers who will form SLP associations, while the Paoay local government unit (LGU) will provide their counterpart funding.

“We are confident that with the DSWD’s SLP seed capital grant, the committed counterpart of the Paoay LGU, coupled with the salt industry farmers’ community participation and the devotion of the social and development workers, we will successfully implement the plan that aims to revitalize the organic salt-making industry in Paoay and eventually in the province of Ilocos Norte”, Usec. Tanjusay pointed out.

Paoay Municipal Mayor Galano expressed gratitude to the DSWD for helping them in their effort to raise the production of organic salt in the municipality and contribute to salt production in the Ilocos Norte province using the SLP seed capital as investment for the additional salt farming equipment, technology, and marketing.

The DSWD and the Paoay Municipal Social Welfare Development Office (MSWDO) have already identified the beneficiaries and are conducting social preparations before proceeding to the next phase of the program implementation.