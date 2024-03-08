DSWD, partner agencies kick off 2nd batch post-graduate course for social workers

The Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Social Welfare Institutional Development Bureau (SWIDB) headed by its director Atty. Justin Caesar Anthony Batocabe welcomes the 2nd batch of scholars under the Post Graduate Diploma on Child Protection cum Case Management during the onboarding ceremony at Miriam College on March 5.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Social Welfare Institutional Development Bureau (SWIDB) headed by its director Atty. Justin Caesar Anthony Batocabe welcomes the 2nd batch of scholars under the Post Graduate Diploma on Child Protection cum Case Management during the onboarding ceremony at Miriam College on March 5.

332 SHARES Share Tweet

In an effort to strengthen the competencies of agency social workers, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), in partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), sent 50 of its personnel for a scholarship at Miriam College to pursue a Post Graduate Diploma on Child Protection cum Case Management, an agency official said on Friday (March 8).

In his message, Social Welfare Institutional Development Bureau (SWIDB) Director Atty. Justin Caesar Anthony Batocabe said social workers from the DSWD Central and Field Offices; and its attached agencies, the National Authority for Child Care (NACC) and the Council for the Welfare of Children (CWC), are able to take the post-graduate diploma through the scholarship grants given by the UNICEF.

“The postgraduate program aims to strengthen the competencies of the social service workforce on implementing child protection in the context of the social welfare system,” Director Batocabe said during the opening ceremony on March 5 that officially kicked off the postgraduate program.

Director Batocabe pointed out that the second batch graduates of this course are expected to serve as course developers, resource persons, coaches and mentors under the DSWD Academy.

“They will also be tapped as technical assistance providers to the local government units, social welfare and development agencies, and other intermediaries in implementing programs and services for children,” the SWIDB director said.

Director Batocabe, in his short speech, highlighted the role of the DSWD Academy in the pursuit of professional development and career progression of the scholars, as the academy also aims to partner with academic institutions for different undergraduate, graduate and postgraduate program courses in social work.

“Pursuing professional education through this postgraduate program is a way of providing extra love and extra care to the clients served by the Department, as we further enhance the capacity of our service providers,” the SWIDB director said.

The onboarding of the scholars commenced on March 4 that included online registration and enrollment, student ID processing, and Miriam College Student Orientation.

Officials from partner agencies and institutions were present during the kick off ceremony where they welcomed the scholars and provided them inspirational messages.

Among those present during the kick off ceremony were UNICEF Child Protection Specialist Atty. Maria Margarita Ardivilla; Miriam College – School of Arts, Sciences and Education, Dean Francis Julius N. Evangelista; CWC Undersecretary Angelo Tapales; and NACC Division Chief Imelda Ronda.

Post graduate diploma on child protection

The program is a 21-unit graduate diploma course on Child Protection under the Masters in Social Work in Miriam College. It is a practice-based, data-driven, policy-oriented and innovation-focused academic program designed for social work professionals who are currently or planning to specialize in the area of child protection work.

It will be using face to face and online methodologies composed of lecture discussions, field applications, and capstone projects from March to December 2024.

Under the program, the students are expected to devote 54 hours to earn a 3-unit course composed of online and offline classes, written exercises, and individual presentation.

The core components of the program include provision of training on Psychological First Aid and Psychosocial Support; specialized course on child protection cum case management; and special project/capstone project.