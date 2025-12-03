DSWD, partner agencies sign IRR to strengthen Pag-Abot Program

249 SHARES Share Tweet

In support of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s push for stronger social protection under the Bagong Pilipinas vision, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Tuesday (December 2), led the formal signing of the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of the Pag- Abot Program, marking a major step towards expanding services for homeless and vulnerable families nationwide.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, chair of the 11-member Pag-Abot inter-agency committee (IAC) said the IRR will unify the government’s efforts to restore dignity and provide long-term support to children, individuals and families in street situations.

“The number’s 15,000, that’s the number of people living in our streets in Metro Manila alone. We’re not even talking about Metro Cebu, Metro Bacolod, Metro Davao… But more than the material things that we give, somebody once told me that DSWD is actually in the business of restoring hope,” Secretary Gatchalian said.

“These people are hopeless– the homeless and hopeless. When you live in the streets, it takes away a certain… I’ve never lived in the streets, but I can only imagine the level of inhumane or the lack of dignity that you go through,” the DSWD chief pointed out.

Secretary Gatchalian noted that homelessness strips individuals of their dignity, and the Pag-Abot Program is designed to bring them back into the fold.

“With this program, the goal is to restore hope, restore dignity — human dignity — and tell them that you are a member of the society, and you can be part of nation building,” the DSWD chief said.

Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla, who is the IAC Vice Chair, underscored the duty of the government to support Filipinos who are often overlooked amid the country’s fast-growing economy.

The DILG secretary said that in a system where progress can favor those who adapt fastest, many still fall through the cracks; which makes a coordinated program like Pag-Abot necessary.

Undersecretary Edu Punay, National Program Director for Pag-Abot and head of DSWD’s Innovations and Program Development Group (IPDG), highlighted the program’s progress, emphasizing that the IRR is the product of sustained coordination among the IAC members following the issuance of Executive Order No. 52.

Undersecretary Punay also recognized the work done on the ground, citing 15,000 profiled clients, nearly 10,000 reached through interventions, and around 8,000 already reintegrated into communities.

These gains reflect shared commitment to help families and individuals in street situations regain dignity, stability, and productivity, according to the IPDG undersecretary.

Aside from the DSWD and the DILG, other members of the inter-agency committee include the Department of Budget and Management (DBM); Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE); Department of Health (DOH); Department of Education (DepEd); Department of Trade and Industry (DTI); Department of Agriculture (DA); Presidential Commission for Urban Poor (PCUP); Small Business Corporation (SBCorp); Technical Education and Skills Development (TESDA); and Cooperative Development Authority (CDA). (KI)