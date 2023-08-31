DSWD, partner-agencies sign MOU to help communities cope with El Nino

305 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), represented by Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Undersecretary Diana Rose S. Cajipe, leads the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to officially launch the pilot implementation of the cash-for-training and –work through Project LAWA or the Local Adaptation to Water Access on Thursday (August 31) in Monkayo, Davao de Oro.

Philippine World Food Programme (WFP) Country Director Dipayan Bhattacharya and Department of Agriculture (DA) field operations division chief Marie Ann Constantino signed the MOU on behalf of their agencies.

Project LAWA aims to mitigate the effects of drought and dry spells through the construction of small farm reservoirs.