DSWD, partners hold forum on cyber protection of children

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and member agencies of the Inter-Agency Council Against Child Pornography (IACACP) will hold a forum to discuss available technologies to ensure the protection of children in cyberspace on November 9.

The forum entitled, “1st Principals Forum on Available Technologies to Combat Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children (OSAEC)” will feature the result of the study conducted by the Department of Information and Communications Technology’s (DICT) on available technologies to block and filter Child Sexual Abuse Materials (CSAM) and Child Sexual Exploitation Materials (CSEM).

In addition, the forum will also tackle the roles and responsibilities of the private sector in creating a safe and child friendly space online by installing filtering and blocking software as indicated in Republic Act No. 9775 or the Anti-Child Pornography Act of 2009.

Participants of the activity will be composed on the IACACP member agencies, non-government organizations, and other development partners.

The Department is optimistic that the results of the discussion in the forum will be significant in combatting the increasing circulation of CSEM and CSAM materials in cyberspace.

The DSWD also affirmed that it will continue to strengthen its coordination with law enforcement units and other concerned agencies to protect children against OSAEC.