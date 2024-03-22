DSWD, partners hold Solidarity Walk for National Women’s Month Celebration

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Program Management Bureau (PMB) Director Edmond Monteverde leads agency personnel, and representatives of other national government agencies, Quezon City local government, and non-governmental organizations at the Solidarity Walk for the 2024 National Women’s Month Celebration (NWMC) at Barangay Batasan Hills, Quezon City on Friday (March 22).

The Solidarity Walk was organized by the DSWD to highlight gender equality and the various initiatives to promote women empowerment.

The 2024 NWMC banners the sub-theme “Lipunang Patas sa Bagong Pilipinas; Kakayahan ng Kababaihan, Patutunayan!”