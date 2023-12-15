DSWD, partners sign agreement to prioritize budget for seniors, persons with disability sectors

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian, Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Director Sofia Yanto-Abad, National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA) officer-in-charge Deputy Executive Director Dandy Victa, and National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) Chairman Atty. Franklin Quijano sign Joint Memorandum Circular (JMC) No. 1, Series of 2023 on Friday (December 15) at the DSWD Auditorium, Central Office in Quezon City.

The JMC ensures that part of the annual budget of the government as included in the General Appropriations Act (GAA) will be judiciously allocated for the benefit and welfare of persons with disability and senior citizens.

Also present in the signing ceremony are DSWD Undersecretary for International Affairs, Attached and Supervised Agencies (ASAs) Emmeline Aglipay Villar, Asst. Secretary for International Affairs and ASAs Elaine Fallarcuna, Asst. Secretary for Policy and Plans Rodolfo Santos, and persons with disability rights advocate Mr. Marco Sardillo.