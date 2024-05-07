DSWD partners with 903 service providers to ensure services under AICS

305 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has partnered with some 903 service providers nationwide to aid individuals in crisis situations with their medical and funeral expenses, as well as maintenance medicines, an agency official said on Tuesday (May 7).

Asst. Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group Irene Dumlao said these service providers are composed of hospitals, medical centers, dialysis centers, diagnostic clinics, pharmaceutical companies, medical devices/implants companies and funeral parlors.

“Through our partnership with these service providers across the country, we are strengthening our capacity to address the various needs of our kababayan in times of crisis,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao, who is also the agency spokesperson, pointed out.

Asst. Secretary Dumlao said the DSWD signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with these service providers that formalized the partnership and expanded the services and benefits under the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.

Under the agreement, the service providers will recognize the duly approved and authenticated guarantee letter (GL) from the DSWD to cover the cost of hospitalizations, laboratory exams, medicines and assistive devices requested by the AICS clients.

A GL is a document issued by the DSWD in favor of the beneficiary addressed to a service provider to guarantee the payment of services.

For its part, the DSWD will ensure that it has funds available for the services that will be granted or rendered by the service provider to the AICS beneficiaries.

“By working closely with these service providers, the DSWD aims to streamline processes and ensure that beneficiaries receive the support they require promptly,” Asst. Sec. Dumlao said.

The agency spokesperson encouraged the beneficiaries to coordinate with the nearest DSWD Field Office or Satellite Office in their area to avail of the services under the AICS program.