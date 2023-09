332 SHARES Share Tweet

Officials and personnel of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) witness the ceremonial blessing of the newly acquired service vehicles on Monday (September 18) at the Central Office in Quezon City.

The new fleet of service vehicles will be used by the different offices and bureaus at the Central Office and at the Field Offices in their daily operations, such as reach out operations, payout activities, and disaster response, among others.